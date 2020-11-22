Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $213,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $728.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 142.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $779.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

