Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,502,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

NYSE INFO opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

