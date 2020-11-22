Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $204,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $260.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

