Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after buying an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

BRKS opened at $67.18 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.