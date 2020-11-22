PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

