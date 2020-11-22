Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.