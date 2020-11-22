Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.