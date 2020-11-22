Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

