Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRF stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.