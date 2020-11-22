Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paychex by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 53,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 36.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

