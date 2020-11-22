Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

