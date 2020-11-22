Patricia Mulroy Sells 400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after buying an additional 237,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

