Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

