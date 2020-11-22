Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,664 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,269,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 654,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.