Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.07. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

