Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

ORGO stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,682 shares of company stock valued at $386,105 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

