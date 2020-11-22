Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Acquires $138,859.50 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

