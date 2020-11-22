Open Platform Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $946,778.26 and $188,373.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

