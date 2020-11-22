OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ONE opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

