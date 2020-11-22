OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.