Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVCF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Nuvei stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $44.42.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

