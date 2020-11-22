Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.54. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 33,048 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 217,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

