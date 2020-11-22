Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

