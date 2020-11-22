NuBits (USNBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,715.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,715.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

