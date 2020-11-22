Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NVUS opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

