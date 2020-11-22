Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Novavax were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $86.55 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

