NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$13.35.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.22%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

