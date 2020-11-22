Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $306.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.