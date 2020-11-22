Northland Securities Boosts Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $959.21 million, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

