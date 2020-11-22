NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

