NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 7.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,678 shares of company stock worth $4,455,725 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.