NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,452 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

