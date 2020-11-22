NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

