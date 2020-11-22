NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 10,923 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.