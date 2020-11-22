NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,445 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 205,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

