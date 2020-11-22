NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $546.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.86 and a 200-day moving average of $504.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

