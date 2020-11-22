NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,416.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,061.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,490.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,855.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

