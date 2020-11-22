NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

