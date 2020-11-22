NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 911,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,039 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.