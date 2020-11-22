NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.