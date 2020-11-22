NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 412.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.