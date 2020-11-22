NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

