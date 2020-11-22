NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Shares of REGN opened at $518.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total value of $16,560,617.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

