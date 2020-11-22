NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $490,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.