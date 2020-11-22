NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,819,252. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $247.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $285.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

