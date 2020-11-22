NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 572,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SSNC stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.