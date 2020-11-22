NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

