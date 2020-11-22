NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FMR LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $34,300,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.