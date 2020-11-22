NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Forward Air by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

