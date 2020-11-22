NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,160 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after buying an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

