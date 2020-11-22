NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,134 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

